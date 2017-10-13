Kissimmee River discharges keep lake levels high

An American woman, her Canadian husband and their three young children have been released after years held captive by a network with ties to the Taliban.

In the middle of "Pumpkin Spice Everything" season, Publix has unveiled something new for your taste buds - pumpkin spice iced tea.

The tea is available for a limited time. (Source: Publix/Facebook)

Rose McGowan has shown she will not be easily silenced, emerging from a brief suspension on Twitter Thursday to post her most pointed allegation at disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein.

The Associated Press has obtained a recording of what some U.S. embassy workers heard in Havana as they were attacked by what investigators initially believed was a sonic weapon.

Millions of Social Security recipients and other retirees can expect another modest increase in benefits next year.

Social Security recipients will see 2 percent boost in 2018

Billions of gallons of water each day is flowing in to Lake Okeechobee.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is only discharging around five billion gallons to the east and west.

That's why the lake has risen more than 3 feet in 30 days.

At the S-65 D locks, Bryant Culpepper says the sights and sounds of the water have been continuous for weeks.

"Force of that water coming through," said Culpepper.

Right now, more than 50 thousand gallons per second are flowing through.

"Large swimming pool."

The reason for this is because the Kissimmee River just north of there is full.

"A lot of water," said Culpepper.

Hurricane Irma dumped so much rain on Central Florida.

"Those areas fill up, it's gotta go somewhere."

It's just one example of the storm water runoff heading south.

South Florida Water Management District leaders are looking to slow down those inflows and prevent rising lake levels.

The good news is the releases have actually slowed down a little bit due to dry weather.