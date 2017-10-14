Man arrested for doughnut glaze gets $37,500

An American woman, her Canadian husband and their three young children have been released after years held captive by a network with ties to the Taliban.

In the middle of "Pumpkin Spice Everything" season, Publix has unveiled something new for your taste buds - pumpkin spice iced tea.

The tea is available for a limited time. (Source: Publix/Facebook)

Rose McGowan has shown she will not be easily silenced, emerging from a brief suspension on Twitter Thursday to post her most pointed allegation at disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein.

The Associated Press has obtained a recording of what some U.S. embassy workers heard in Havana as they were attacked by what investigators initially believed was a sonic weapon.

Millions of Social Security recipients and other retirees can expect another modest increase in benefits next year.

Social Security recipients will see 2 percent boost in 2018

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) -- A man arrested in Florida after police mistook doughnut glaze in his car for meth has received a $37,500 settlement.

Daniel Rushing told the Orlando Sentinel that he received a check last week from the city of Orlando.

Rushing was arrested in December 2015 when Cpl. Shelby Riggs-Hopkins spotted flakes of glaze on his car's floorboard and thought they were pieces of crystal methamphetamine. Rushing told officers it was likely sugar from Krispy Kreme doughnuts he'd eaten, but roadside drug tests were positive for the illegal substance.

A state crime lab test cleared Rushing several weeks later, and he filed a lawsuit.

Orlando police ended up training more than 730 officers how to properly use the field-test kits.

Riggs-Hopkins was given a written reprimand for making an improper arrest.

