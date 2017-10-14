Police officer delivers baby in P.B. Gardens

An American woman, her Canadian husband and their three young children have been released after years held captive by a network with ties to the Taliban.

In the middle of "Pumpkin Spice Everything" season, Publix has unveiled something new for your taste buds - pumpkin spice iced tea.

Rose McGowan has shown she will not be easily silenced, emerging from a brief suspension on Twitter Thursday to post her most pointed allegation at disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein.

The Associated Press has obtained a recording of what some U.S. embassy workers heard in Havana as they were attacked by what investigators initially believed was a sonic weapon.

Millions of Social Security recipients and other retirees can expect another modest increase in benefits next year.

A Palm Beach Gardens police officer went above the call of duty when he helped deliver a baby during his shift, Saturday morning.

Officer Jonathan Sanchez was on patrol around 5 a.m. when he was dispatched to a home to assist a woman complaining of severe pain.

"When I heard her screaming from the patio," said Officer Sanchez, "I knew I was in the right place for one, and for two I was the only one there so I knew I had to get in there quick."

Jay Stern was on the ground in the bathroom when Sanchez arrived. She had called police in a panic after her water broke during a shower. "I said she's coming, she's coming and the lady said do not push!" explained Stern.

A few minutes later Officer Sanchez walked in and his instinct kicked in, he said.

"I just did what I had to do to help her," said Sanchez.

"Her head came out and he got on his knee and helped me the rest of the way," said Stern. “I wouldn’t have done it without him. I couldn’t have done it without him.”

From the time Stern went into labor to the time baby Riley was born, it took less than 30 minutes.