An American woman, her Canadian husband and their three young children have been released after years held captive by a network with ties to the Taliban.

In the middle of "Pumpkin Spice Everything" season, Publix has unveiled something new for your taste buds - pumpkin spice iced tea.

The tea is available for a limited time. (Source: Publix/Facebook)

Rose McGowan has shown she will not be easily silenced, emerging from a brief suspension on Twitter Thursday to post her most pointed allegation at disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein.

The Associated Press has obtained a recording of what some U.S. embassy workers heard in Havana as they were attacked by what investigators initially believed was a sonic weapon.

Millions of Social Security recipients and other retirees can expect another modest increase in benefits next year.

A Fort Myers man died in a Broward County crash on Friday afternoon.

Florida Highway Patrol says Allan Romesser (37) was traveling east on I-75, north of County Road 833, in his 2014 Volkswagen Jetta.

Romesser's car left the roadway and struck a vehicle that was parked on the paved shoulder. After the initial impact, Romesser's vehicle struck a second vehicle that was also parked on the paved shoulder.

Allan Romesser died as a result of his injuries sustained in the crash. FHP says a 6-year-old occupant of his vehicle is in critical condition. Both Romesser and the child were wearing seatbelts/restraints.

The occupants of the other vehicles were not injured.