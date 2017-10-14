Man dies in I-75 Broward County crash on Friday - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Man dies in I-75 Broward County crash on Friday

A Fort Myers man died in a Broward County crash on Friday afternoon.

Florida Highway Patrol says Allan Romesser (37) was traveling east on I-75, north of County Road 833, in his 2014 Volkswagen Jetta.

Romesser's car left the roadway and struck a vehicle that was parked on the paved shoulder. After the initial impact, Romesser's vehicle struck a second vehicle that was also parked on the paved shoulder.

Allan Romesser died as a result of his injuries sustained in the crash.  FHP says a 6-year-old occupant of his vehicle is in critical condition. Both Romesser and the child were wearing seatbelts/restraints.

The occupants of the other vehicles were not injured.

