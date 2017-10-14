Man dies in I-75 Broward County crash on Friday

Posted: Friday, October 13 2017 3:55 AM EDT 2017-10-13 07:55:57 GMT Updated: Friday, October 13 2017 8:28 PM EDT 2017-10-14 00:28:00 GMT
Millions of Social Security recipients and other retirees can expect another modest increase in benefits next year.
The Associated Press has obtained a recording of what some U.S. embassy workers heard in Havana as they were attacked by what investigators initially believed was a sonic weapon.
In the middle of "Pumpkin Spice Everything" season, Publix has unveiled something new for your taste buds - pumpkin spice iced tea.
An American woman, her Canadian husband and their three young children have been released after years held captive by a network with ties to the Taliban.
A Fort Myers man died in a Broward County crash on Friday afternoon.
Florida Highway Patrol says Allan Romesser (37) was traveling east on I-75, north of County Road 833, in his 2014 Volkswagen Jetta.
Romesser's car left the roadway and struck a vehicle that was parked on the paved shoulder. After the initial impact, Romesser's vehicle struck a second vehicle that was also parked on the paved shoulder.
Allan Romesser died as a result of his injuries sustained in the crash. FHP says a 6-year-old occupant of his vehicle is in critical condition. Both Romesser and the child were wearing seatbelts/restraints.
The occupants of the other vehicles were not injured.
