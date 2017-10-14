Man admits abusing girlfriend's puppy

An American woman, her Canadian husband and their three young children have been released after years held captive by a network with ties to the Taliban.

In the middle of "Pumpkin Spice Everything" season, Publix has unveiled something new for your taste buds - pumpkin spice iced tea.

The tea is available for a limited time. (Source: Publix/Facebook)

Rose McGowan has shown she will not be easily silenced, emerging from a brief suspension on Twitter Thursday to post her most pointed allegation at disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein.

The Associated Press has obtained a recording of what some U.S. embassy workers heard in Havana as they were attacked by what investigators initially believed was a sonic weapon.

Millions of Social Security recipients and other retirees can expect another modest increase in benefits next year.

NEW YORK (AP) — A man who abused his girlfriend's puppy so badly that it lost a leg will be sentenced to a year in a New York jail.

Bronx District Attorney Darcel D. Clark says Roberto Martinez pleaded guilty Friday to felony aggravated cruelty.

The mixed-breed dog, renamed Sally, was rescued, underwent amputation and is now in a loving home. A photo from the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals shows her looking bright-eyed and alert, with her ears pricked up.

In September 2016, when Sally was 8 months old, Martinez lifted her to his shoulder height then slammed her to the floor. She tried to flee but couldn't walk.

The girlfriend told veterinarians that Sally had fallen down the stairs. Vets found evidence of prior abuse, including broken ribs.