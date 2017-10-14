Woman charged in boy's death from fentanyl - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Woman charged in boy's death from fentanyl

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Authorities have charged a 60-year-old Ohio woman in the death of a 12-year-old boy who a coroner says died from a fentanyl overdose during a sleepover at her apartment.

Sheila Hutchins was charged Friday with involuntary manslaughter and child endangering in the death of Kanye Champelle in July. The Columbus woman remains held on a $50,000 bond after a Franklin County Municipal Court hearing Saturday.

Emergency crews were called to the apartment after the boy reportedly started choking and found him unconscious. He died two days later at a hospital.

It remains unclear how he was exposed to the powerful synthetic opioid during a sleepover birthday party for a cousin or whose drugs they were.

Hutchins' public defender couldn't be reached for comment Saturday.

Associated Press 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.