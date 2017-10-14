Woman charged in boy's death from fentanyl

An American woman, her Canadian husband and their three young children have been released after years held captive by a network with ties to the Taliban.

An American woman, her Canadian husband and their three young children have been released after years held captive by a network with ties to the Taliban.

In the middle of "Pumpkin Spice Everything" season, Publix has unveiled something new for your taste buds - pumpkin spice iced tea.

The tea is available for a limited time. (Source: Publix/Facebook)

Rose McGowan has shown she will not be easily silenced, emerging from a brief suspension on Twitter Thursday to post her most pointed allegation at disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein.

The Associated Press has obtained a recording of what some U.S. embassy workers heard in Havana as they were attacked by what investigators initially believed was a sonic weapon.

Millions of Social Security recipients and other retirees can expect another modest increase in benefits next year.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Authorities have charged a 60-year-old Ohio woman in the death of a 12-year-old boy who a coroner says died from a fentanyl overdose during a sleepover at her apartment.

Sheila Hutchins was charged Friday with involuntary manslaughter and child endangering in the death of Kanye Champelle in July. The Columbus woman remains held on a $50,000 bond after a Franklin County Municipal Court hearing Saturday.

Emergency crews were called to the apartment after the boy reportedly started choking and found him unconscious. He died two days later at a hospital.

It remains unclear how he was exposed to the powerful synthetic opioid during a sleepover birthday party for a cousin or whose drugs they were.

Hutchins' public defender couldn't be reached for comment Saturday.