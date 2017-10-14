Swastika found on vandalized golf course green

An American woman, her Canadian husband and their three young children have been released after years held captive by a network with ties to the Taliban.

In the middle of "Pumpkin Spice Everything" season, Publix has unveiled something new for your taste buds - pumpkin spice iced tea.

Rose McGowan has shown she will not be easily silenced, emerging from a brief suspension on Twitter Thursday to post her most pointed allegation at disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein.

The Associated Press has obtained a recording of what some U.S. embassy workers heard in Havana as they were attacked by what investigators initially believed was a sonic weapon.

Millions of Social Security recipients and other retirees can expect another modest increase in benefits next year.

MONMOUTH, Maine (AP) — Authorities say vandalism at a Maine golf course will be investigated as a possible hate crime because of a swastika that was found carved into the green on the course's first hole.

Police suspect the damage at Cobbossee Colony Golf Course in Monmouth was done by teenagers sometime late Sunday or early Monday. They say they have at least one suspect, but have been unable to definitively link them to the crime.

The Kennebec Journal reports the attorney general will look at the case as a potential hate crime. Course owner Bill Sylvester says he is not Jewish. He doesn't know why someone would draw the symbol on the green.

Police estimate the cost of the damage between $2,000 and $3,000, not counting lost income as the course is repaired.