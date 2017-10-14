Lawyers: Courts have no say over his tweets - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Lawyers: Courts have no say over his tweets

NEW YORK (AP) — Lawyers for President Donald Trump say a judge should reject a lawsuit challenging Trump's ability to block his critics from following him on Twitter.

The lawyers filed papers late Friday to try to put an end to a Manhattan federal court lawsuit that makes First Amendment claims. They say Trump's Twitter feed, which has 33 million followers, is not state action.

The lawsuit was filed in July by the Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University and seven people rejected by Trump after criticizing the president.

Jameel Jaffer, the institute's director, said Trump's lawyers were wrong in their legal analysis. He said in a statement Saturday that the president is not above the law.

The lawsuit claims Trump's decision to block some individuals was a viewpoint-based restriction.

Associated Press 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.