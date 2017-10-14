Handgun found during school lockdown drill

An American woman, her Canadian husband and their three young children have been released after years held captive by a network with ties to the Taliban.

In the middle of "Pumpkin Spice Everything" season, Publix has unveiled something new for your taste buds - pumpkin spice iced tea.

The tea is available for a limited time. (Source: Publix/Facebook)

Rose McGowan has shown she will not be easily silenced, emerging from a brief suspension on Twitter Thursday to post her most pointed allegation at disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein.

The Associated Press has obtained a recording of what some U.S. embassy workers heard in Havana as they were attacked by what investigators initially believed was a sonic weapon.

Millions of Social Security recipients and other retirees can expect another modest increase in benefits next year.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A high school lockdown drill turned into the real thing when a handgun and ammunition clips were found in the backpack of a student in Ohio's capital city of Columbus.

The Dispatch reports Walnut Ridge High School canceled its football game Friday night after the incident earlier in the day.

The school was about to send students inside for a reverse evacuation and lockdown drill around 1 p.m. when the principal was told a student had a gun. The student fled, leaving the backpack behind, after learning police had been called. He was later arrested by a motorcycle officer.

Students were sent back into the building and remained on lockdown until around 2:30 p.m.

Officials say the away game at Columbus South High School was canceled to avoid potential trouble.

