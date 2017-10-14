Handgun found during school lockdown drill - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Handgun found during school lockdown drill

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A high school lockdown drill turned into the real thing when a handgun and ammunition clips were found in the backpack of a student in Ohio's capital city of Columbus.

The Dispatch reports Walnut Ridge High School canceled its football game Friday night after the incident earlier in the day.

The school was about to send students inside for a reverse evacuation and lockdown drill around 1 p.m. when the principal was told a student had a gun. The student fled, leaving the backpack behind, after learning police had been called. He was later arrested by a motorcycle officer.

Students were sent back into the building and remained on lockdown until around 2:30 p.m.

Officials say the away game at Columbus South High School was canceled to avoid potential trouble.

___

Associated Press 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.