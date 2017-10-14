Woman stole credit card as clerk had seizure

An American woman, her Canadian husband and their three young children have been released after years held captive by a network with ties to the Taliban.

In the middle of "Pumpkin Spice Everything" season, Publix has unveiled something new for your taste buds - pumpkin spice iced tea.

Rose McGowan has shown she will not be easily silenced, emerging from a brief suspension on Twitter Thursday to post her most pointed allegation at disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein.

The Associated Press has obtained a recording of what some U.S. embassy workers heard in Havana as they were attacked by what investigators initially believed was a sonic weapon.

Millions of Social Security recipients and other retirees can expect another modest increase in benefits next year.

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Authorities in the Salt Lake City area are trying to identify a woman who stole a credit card from the wallet of a convenience store clerk as he was having a seizure.

The Unified Police Department says the woman walked around the counter as the clerk was having a seizure on the floor and took his wallet from his pocket on Oct. 4 at a 7-Eleven store.

Surveillance video shows the woman taking a credit card from the man's wallet, putting it under her arm and walking out of the store. Police say the card was then used to make an online purchase.

The woman reportedly has a tattoo on her right arm, and she was described as a regular customer at the store.