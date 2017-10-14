Police: Man tried to light cigarette with nozzle

An American woman, her Canadian husband and their three young children have been released after years held captive by a network with ties to the Taliban.

In the middle of "Pumpkin Spice Everything" season, Publix has unveiled something new for your taste buds - pumpkin spice iced tea.

The tea is available for a limited time. (Source: Publix/Facebook)

Rose McGowan has shown she will not be easily silenced, emerging from a brief suspension on Twitter Thursday to post her most pointed allegation at disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein.

The Associated Press has obtained a recording of what some U.S. embassy workers heard in Havana as they were attacked by what investigators initially believed was a sonic weapon.

Millions of Social Security recipients and other retirees can expect another modest increase in benefits next year.

Social Security recipients will see 2 percent boost in 2018

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Police in North Dakota have arrested a man for possession of drugs after first spotting him attempting to light a cigarette with the nozzle of a gas pump.

The Bismarck Tribune reports that 29-year-old Skyler Whitebull, of Cannon Ball, was spotted by Bismarck police driving by the gas station. Authorities say Whitebull refused to put the nozzle back and took a "fighting stance" when an officer tried to stop him.

Court documents say the officer forced Whitebull to the ground. He allegedly continued to resist and flailed his legs even while handcuffed.

Police searched Whitebull and found several small, zippered bags with methamphetamine residue. He's charged with misdemeanor meth possession and preventing arrest.

Court documents do not list an attorney for Whitebull.

