Volunteers help at Palm Beach County Food Bank - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Volunteers help at Palm Beach County Food Bank

LANTANA, Fla. -- Volunteers came out to help the Palm Beach County Food Bank in Lantana on Saturday.

"Convoy Of Hope" donated food and other items to the food bank.

Volunteer members of the Mechanical Service Contractors of America came out to help gather the donations.

The food bank distributes donated food to more than 100 agencies in Palm Beach County to feed local families and individuals in need.

