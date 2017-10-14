'Tools For Schools' assists local schools - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

'Tools For Schools' assists local schools

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. -- The Palm Beach County School District's highest-need schools received some help in Riviera Beach on Saturday.

The annual "Tools For Schools" campaign took place at Riviera Beach Preparatory and Achievement Academy, thanks to a collaboration between Publix and The United Way of Palm Beach County.

Volunteers distributed more than four tractor trailers full of school supplies to local schools.

