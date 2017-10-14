Volunteers perform beach cleanup on Palm Beach - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Volunteers perform beach cleanup on Palm Beach

PALM BEACH, Fla. -- Volunteers did their part to clean up one of our local beaches on Saturday.

People came out to Dolphin Road on Palm Beach today for a monthly cleanup.

After Hurricanes Irma, Maria, and Nate, there was a lot of ocean debris churned up on the shore.

Diane Buhler, founder of The Friends of Palm Beach, says, "Well the ocean is riddled with trash. This isn't trash that people are leaving, this is trash from the ocean and I'm picking up as much as I can here to get it out of the ocean and out of marine life."

Volunteers were provided iced water and snacks as a thank you for their hard work.

