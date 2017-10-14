Volunteers perform beach cleanup on Palm Beach

An American woman, her Canadian husband and their three young children have been released after years held captive by a network with ties to the Taliban.

In the middle of "Pumpkin Spice Everything" season, Publix has unveiled something new for your taste buds - pumpkin spice iced tea.

The tea is available for a limited time. (Source: Publix/Facebook)

Rose McGowan has shown she will not be easily silenced, emerging from a brief suspension on Twitter Thursday to post her most pointed allegation at disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein.

The Associated Press has obtained a recording of what some U.S. embassy workers heard in Havana as they were attacked by what investigators initially believed was a sonic weapon.

Millions of Social Security recipients and other retirees can expect another modest increase in benefits next year.

PALM BEACH, Fla. -- Volunteers did their part to clean up one of our local beaches on Saturday.

People came out to Dolphin Road on Palm Beach today for a monthly cleanup.

After Hurricanes Irma, Maria, and Nate, there was a lot of ocean debris churned up on the shore.

Diane Buhler, founder of The Friends of Palm Beach, says, "Well the ocean is riddled with trash. This isn't trash that people are leaving, this is trash from the ocean and I'm picking up as much as I can here to get it out of the ocean and out of marine life."

Volunteers were provided iced water and snacks as a thank you for their hard work.