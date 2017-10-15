Carjacking suspects on the run in Martin County

An American woman, her Canadian husband and their three young children have been released after years held captive by a network with ties to the Taliban.

In the middle of "Pumpkin Spice Everything" season, Publix has unveiled something new for your taste buds - pumpkin spice iced tea.

The tea is available for a limited time. (Source: Publix/Facebook)

Rose McGowan has shown she will not be easily silenced, emerging from a brief suspension on Twitter Thursday to post her most pointed allegation at disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein.

The Associated Press has obtained a recording of what some U.S. embassy workers heard in Havana as they were attacked by what investigators initially believed was a sonic weapon.

Millions of Social Security recipients and other retirees can expect another modest increase in benefits next year.

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. -- Martin County Sheriff's Deputies are searching for two of three suspects involved in an armed carjacking and crash early this morning.

MCSO received a call at 2:18 a.m. that a stolen vehicle with three subjects inside was heading from Palm Beach County towards Martin County.

The suspects are wanted for an armed carjacking and were headed north on I-95 at speeds exceeding 100 mph.

MCSO deputies set up along I-95 at mile marker 102 to deploy stop sticks in an effort to slow the vehicle down.

Deputies say the driver lost control of the car and it ended up in a ditch near the Palm City exit.

One suspect was arrested on scene. The other two suspects fled on foot and are currently on the run.

Deputies are actively searching communities around Palm City for the suspects. A handgun and ammunition were recovered at the crash scene, but it is unknown how many weapons the suspects had at the time of the carjacking.

The suspects are described as two black males in their late teens. One is wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and the other is wearing a red hooded sweatshirt. One of the suspects is barefoot.

If you see or hear anything suspicious, contact the Martin County Sheriff's Office immediately at (772) 220-7000. Do not approach the suspects.

A Code Red phone call was placed to area residents to notify them of the public safety alert.