Heavy rain adds to Treasure Coast water woes

An American woman, her Canadian husband and their three young children have been released after years held captive by a network with ties to the Taliban.

An American woman, her Canadian husband and their three young children have been released after years held captive by a network with ties to the Taliban.

In the middle of "Pumpkin Spice Everything" season, Publix has unveiled something new for your taste buds - pumpkin spice iced tea.

In the middle of "Pumpkin Spice Everything" season, Publix has unveiled something new for your taste buds - pumpkin spice iced tea.

The tea is available for a limited time. (Source: Publix/Facebook)

The tea is available for a limited time. (Source: Publix/Facebook)

Rose McGowan has shown she will not be easily silenced, emerging from a brief suspension on Twitter Thursday to post her most pointed allegation at disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein.

Rose McGowan has shown she will not be easily silenced, emerging from a brief suspension on Twitter Thursday to post her most pointed allegation at disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein.

The Associated Press has obtained a recording of what some U.S. embassy workers heard in Havana as they were attacked by what investigators initially believed was a sonic weapon.

The Associated Press has obtained a recording of what some U.S. embassy workers heard in Havana as they were attacked by what investigators initially believed was a sonic weapon.

Millions of Social Security recipients and other retirees can expect another modest increase in benefits next year.

Millions of Social Security recipients and other retirees can expect another modest increase in benefits next year.

Social Security recipients will see 2 percent boost in 2018

Social Security recipients will see 2 percent boost in 2018

The brown, murky water is sticking around on the Treasure Coast.

Environmentalists say it will stick around and the heavy rainfall Saturday isn't helping.

Over the past month at Sandsprit Park in Martin County, Peter Gahn has been seeing a lot of that dirty water.

"It's sad," said Gahn. "Going to keep the tourists away."

This week the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers ramped up Lake Okeechobee discharges with lake levels now at more than 17 feet.

Today, there was a different concern.

"Now we've got an inch already today," said Mark Perry with Florida's Oceanographic Society.

He's worried heavy downpours will cause more runoff in the St. Lucie Basin.

"All the local rain through the canals almost amount to 2 billion gallons, adding to what we have from the lake," said Perry.

Inflows into the lake continue to outweigh what's being discharged east and west.