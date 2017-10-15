Fast food worker fired for not serving officers

An American woman, her Canadian husband and their three young children have been released after years held captive by a network with ties to the Taliban.

In the middle of "Pumpkin Spice Everything" season, Publix has unveiled something new for your taste buds - pumpkin spice iced tea.

Rose McGowan has shown she will not be easily silenced, emerging from a brief suspension on Twitter Thursday to post her most pointed allegation at disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein.

The Associated Press has obtained a recording of what some U.S. embassy workers heard in Havana as they were attacked by what investigators initially believed was a sonic weapon.

Millions of Social Security recipients and other retirees can expect another modest increase in benefits next year.

DENISON, Texas (AP) — A worker at a popular Texas-based fast food chain has been fired after refusing to serve two police officers.

Denison Police Chief Jay Burch says in a Facebook post that his officers were trying to get something to eat at the Whataburger early Saturday when an unidentified female employee declined to serve them. Burch says the employee cursed at the North Texas officers and alleged "cops beat up my boyfriend and are racists."

Burch didn't identify the restaurant. But in a statement, Whataburger corporate communications said Saturday it discovered "an individual employee acted out of line with Whataburger's values to treat all customers with respect."

Whataburger says the employee was fired and the company plans to speak with the officers "to apologize in person and make this right."