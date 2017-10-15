Teen charged in fatal shooting of 2-year-old boy

-
Millions of Social Security recipients and other retirees can expect another modest increase in benefits next year.
The Associated Press has obtained a recording of what some U.S. embassy workers heard in Havana as they were attacked by what investigators initially believed was a sonic weapon.
Rose McGowan has shown she will not be easily silenced, emerging from a brief suspension on Twitter Thursday to post her most pointed allegation at disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein.
The tea is available for a limited time. (Source: Publix/Facebook)
In the middle of "Pumpkin Spice Everything" season, Publix has unveiled something new for your taste buds - pumpkin spice iced tea.
An American woman, her Canadian husband and their three young children have been released after years held captive by a network with ties to the Taliban.
DECATUR, Ill. (AP) — A 17-year-old has been charged in the fatal shooting of a 2-year-old Illinois boy.
The Herald & Review reports police found an injured child Saturday morning at a home in Decatur, 120 miles (193 kilometers) south of Chicago. The boy was pronounced dead later at a local hospital.
Macon County Coroner Michel Day said Sunday that Justin Lee Murphy Jr. died from a gunshot wound to the torso.
Police questioned the 17-year-old Saturday. Sgt. Steven Carroll later said he had been arrested "for his role in the death of the 2-year-old."
Police haven't said how the shooting occurred or released the teen's name.
He is being held in the Peoria County Juvenile Detention Center on charges of homicide, aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated discharge of a firearm.
