1 Dead in Fort Pierce homicide

FORT PIERCE, Fla. -- Police are investigating a homicide that occurred overnight in Fort Pierce.

The Fort Pierce Police Department received a report of the homicide at 12:30 a.m.

Officers responded to Madison Cay Apartments on North 29th Street and found one person dead. No suspect is in custody.

While officers were on the scene of the homicide, crews received a call reporting a shooting on Douglas Court, about 8 minutes away from the homicide.

One person was injured in the shooting and no suspect is in custody.

It is not known if the homicide and the shooting are connected at this time.

This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

