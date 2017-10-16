1 Dead in Fort Pierce homicide

An American woman, her Canadian husband and their three young children have been released after years held captive by a network with ties to the Taliban.

In the middle of "Pumpkin Spice Everything" season, Publix has unveiled something new for your taste buds - pumpkin spice iced tea.

The tea is available for a limited time. (Source: Publix/Facebook)

Rose McGowan has shown she will not be easily silenced, emerging from a brief suspension on Twitter Thursday to post her most pointed allegation at disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein.

The Associated Press has obtained a recording of what some U.S. embassy workers heard in Havana as they were attacked by what investigators initially believed was a sonic weapon.

Millions of Social Security recipients and other retirees can expect another modest increase in benefits next year.

Social Security recipients will see 2 percent boost in 2018

FORT PIERCE, Fla. -- Police are investigating a homicide that occurred overnight in Fort Pierce.

The Fort Pierce Police Department received a report of the homicide at 12:30 a.m.

Officers responded to Madison Cay Apartments on North 29th Street and found one person dead. No suspect is in custody.

While officers were on the scene of the homicide, crews received a call reporting a shooting on Douglas Court, about 8 minutes away from the homicide.

One person was injured in the shooting and no suspect is in custody.

It is not known if the homicide and the shooting are connected at this time.

This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.