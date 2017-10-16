Cops: Man kills girlfriend's son, then robs her

An American woman, her Canadian husband and their three young children have been released after years held captive by a network with ties to the Taliban.

In the middle of "Pumpkin Spice Everything" season, Publix has unveiled something new for your taste buds - pumpkin spice iced tea.

The tea is available for a limited time. (Source: Publix/Facebook)

Rose McGowan has shown she will not be easily silenced, emerging from a brief suspension on Twitter Thursday to post her most pointed allegation at disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein.

The Associated Press has obtained a recording of what some U.S. embassy workers heard in Havana as they were attacked by what investigators initially believed was a sonic weapon.

Millions of Social Security recipients and other retirees can expect another modest increase in benefits next year.

HOLMES BEACH, Fla. (AP) -- Police say a man killed his girlfriend's 17-month-old son and stole her car stereo and laptop while she was in the hospital with her dying child.

The Bradenton Herald reports that 31-year-old David Vickers is being held without bail on charges of second-degree murder and aggravated child abuse.

Authorities say Vickers was taking care of Luca Sholey while the child's mother was at work. Vickers claims he put the boy to bed and found him unresponsive when he checked on him an hour later.

An autopsy determined Sholey's death to be from blunt-force trauma to his brain. The toddler also had bruises on his chest and six broken ribs.

Vickers is also charged with theft after police say he pawned a car stereo and computer owned by Sholey's mother.

