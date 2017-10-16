Roosevelt bridge in Stuart goes pink - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Roosevelt bridge in Stuart goes pink

STUART, Fla. -- The Roosevelt bridge in Stuart will continue the annual tradition of honoring those battling breast cancer by being illuminated with pink lights.

Stuart police and Martin County Sheriff's Deputies are installing new pink tinted lenses to light up the bridge.

Hurricane Matthew destroyed the previous lenses, but Stuart Jet Center sponsored new lenses to be installed.

