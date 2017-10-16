FBI arrests 2 in Honolulu police probe

An American woman, her Canadian husband and their three young children have been released after years held captive by a network with ties to the Taliban.

In the middle of "Pumpkin Spice Everything" season, Publix has unveiled something new for your taste buds - pumpkin spice iced tea.

The tea is available for a limited time. (Source: Publix/Facebook)

Rose McGowan has shown she will not be easily silenced, emerging from a brief suspension on Twitter Thursday to post her most pointed allegation at disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein.

The Associated Press has obtained a recording of what some U.S. embassy workers heard in Havana as they were attacked by what investigators initially believed was a sonic weapon.

Millions of Social Security recipients and other retirees can expect another modest increase in benefits next year.

HONOLULU (AP) — The FBI arrested one current and one former police officer Sunday in connection to a probe into the Honolulu Police Department.

Officer Bobby Nguyen from the department's Criminal Intelligence Unit and retired Officer Gordon Shiraishi, who was also with the intelligence unit, were arrested, FBI Special Agent Arnold Laanui said.

Laanui couldn't comment further on the arrests, which stem from a federal investigation surrounding retired Honolulu Police Chief Louis Kealoha and his wife, Deputy Prosecutor Katherine Kealoha.

In 2013, Louis Kealoha claimed his mailbox was stolen when he was still the chief. Gerard Puana, the uncle of Katherine Kealoha, was accused of the theft. But a case on the matter ended in a mistrial in 2014 after Louis Kealoha presented unsolicited information during testimony, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported .

After the mistrial, Puana's attorney Alexander Silvert presented prosecutors with what he said was evidence of police corruption.

A federal grand jury has been looking into the case involving the Kealohas for nearly two years.

