1 dead in Fort Pierce shooting, 1 injured in nearby shooting

FORT PIERCE, Fla. -- Police are investigating a homicide that occurred overnight in Fort Pierce.
The Fort Pierce Police Department received a report of the homicide at 12:30 a.m.
Officers responded to Madison Cay Apartments on North 29th Street and found one person dead. The person is a 32-year-old male; police say he was shot in the chest. No suspect is in custody, but police said they interviewed people overnight at the police station.
Crews received a call reporting a shooting on Douglas Court, while officers were on the scene of the homicide, about 8 minutes away.
One person was shot in the hip and is expected to survive. No suspect is in custody.
Police say the homicide and the shooting are unrelated.
This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.
