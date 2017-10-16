Driver dies in collision with tractor-trailer - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Driver dies in collision with tractor-trailer

A driver has died after a crash with a tractor-trailer in Okeechobee County.

40-year-old Neka Sedatol of Okeechobee pulled into the path of the truck at N.W. 4th Street and U.S. Hwy 98 North just after 1 p.m Sunday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The right front of the truck, which was heading southbound, struck the left side of Seadtol's Chevrolet Trax, FHP said.

Sedatol died of his injuries and a passenger in the car was hospitalized in serious condition, FHP reported.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not hurt.

The crash remains under investigation.

