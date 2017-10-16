Person hurt in Fort Pierce gas station robbery - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Person hurt in Fort Pierce gas station robbery

One person was hurt in Fort Pierce during a gas station robbery Monday morning.

It happened at the Exxon off of 25th Street and Avenue M.

Police say the male victim was hit over the head with an unknown object.

The man was taken to a hospital for treatment.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

 

