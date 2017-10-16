No criminal charges in deputy-involved shooting

Millions of Social Security recipients and other retirees can expect another modest increase in benefits next year.

Social Security recipients will see 2 percent boost in 2018

Juan Carlos Oquendo said there is no other water, so he'll take the chance. He said if he doesn't drink water, he's going to die.

As if by magic, the Hogwarts Express has come to the rescue of a stranded family in Scotland.

Thousands of women respond to actress Alyssa Milano's call to tweet "me too" in order to raise awareness of sexual harassment and assault amid allegations of sexual misconduct by movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.

Women ID as assault, harassment victims with 'me too' tweets

In a coordinated look at one of the universe's most violent acts, astronomers hit the gold mine of science and even figure out the cosmic origins of gold.

A Palm Beach County Sheriff’s deputy will not face criminal charges for a fatal officer-involved shooting on New Year’s Eve.

The Palm Beach County State Attorney’s Office says deputy Justin Rigney’s use of force was lawful when he shot and killed Ricky Whidden in Loxahatchee.

Deputies say Whidden lunged at them with a knife.

The state attorney’s office says Whidden had prior mental health issues and was hospitalized two years earlier due to erratic thoughts.

They say Whidden also refused attempts by his family to follow a medication regimen.

The Whidden family is suing PBSO in federal court for excessive force, claiming video shows a different story than PBSO’s.

FDLE also cleared deputy Rigney of any wrongdoing in May.



A copy of the State Attorney's decision is attached.