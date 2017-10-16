No criminal charges in deputy-involved shooting - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

No criminal charges in deputy-involved shooting

A Palm Beach County Sheriff’s deputy will not face criminal charges for a fatal officer-involved shooting on New Year’s Eve.

The Palm Beach County State Attorney’s Office says deputy Justin Rigney’s use of force was lawful when he shot and killed Ricky Whidden in Loxahatchee.  

Deputies say Whidden lunged at them with a knife.

The state attorney’s office says Whidden had prior mental health issues and was hospitalized two years earlier due to erratic thoughts.

They say Whidden also refused attempts by his family to follow a medication regimen.

The Whidden family is suing PBSO in federal court for excessive force, claiming video shows a different story than PBSO’s.

FDLE also cleared deputy Rigney of any wrongdoing in May. 
 

A copy of the State Attorney's decision is attached.

