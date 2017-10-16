2 Children drown in Fort Pierce swimming pool

Monday, October 16 2017 7:37 AM EDT2017-10-16 11:37:54 GMT
Monday, October 16 2017 4:22 PM EDT2017-10-16 20:22:03 GMT
FORT PIERCE, Fla. -- Two small children drowned Sunday in a backyard pool in Fort Pierce.
Deputies received a 911 call at 6 p.m. reporting that a man was screaming for help. While a deputy was headed to the scene, the 911 caller updated dispatch informing them that two children had drowned.
A deputy arrived at the home and was directed to the pool in the rear of the house where he found two males performing CPR on the children.
The responding deputy asked the men how long the children had been in the water and a man, later identified as the children's father, said, "I don't know, I just took a nap."
St. Lucie County Fire Rescue arrived and transported the children to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead.