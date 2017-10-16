2 Children drown in Fort Pierce swimming pool

Millions of Social Security recipients and other retirees can expect another modest increase in benefits next year.

Millions of Social Security recipients and other retirees can expect another modest increase in benefits next year.

Juan Carlos Oquendo said there is no other water, so he'll take the chance. He said if he doesn't drink water, he's going to die.

Juan Carlos Oquendo said there is no other water, so he'll take the chance. He said if he doesn't drink water, he's going to die.

As if by magic, the Hogwarts Express has come to the rescue of a stranded family in Scotland.

As if by magic, the Hogwarts Express has come to the rescue of a stranded family in Scotland.

Thousands of women respond to actress Alyssa Milano's call to tweet "me too" in order to raise awareness of sexual harassment and assault amid allegations of sexual misconduct by movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.

Thousands of women respond to actress Alyssa Milano's call to tweet "me too" in order to raise awareness of sexual harassment and assault amid allegations of sexual misconduct by movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.

Women ID as assault, harassment victims with 'me too' tweets

Women ID as assault, harassment victims with 'me too' tweets

In a coordinated look at one of the universe's most violent acts, astronomers hit the gold mine of science and even figure out the cosmic origins of gold.

In a coordinated look at one of the universe's most violent acts, astronomers hit the gold mine of science and even figure out the cosmic origins of gold.

FORT PIERCE, Fla. -- Two small children drowned Sunday in a backyard pool in Fort Pierce.

Deputies received a 911 call at 6 p.m. reporting that a man was screaming for help. While a deputy was headed to the scene, the 911 caller updated dispatch informing them that two children had drowned.

A deputy arrived at the home and was directed to the pool in the rear of the house where he found two males performing CPR on the children.

The responding deputy asked the men how long the children had been in the water and a man, later identified as the children's father, said, "I don't know, I just took a nap."

St. Lucie County Fire Rescue arrived and transported the children to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead.