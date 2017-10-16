2 In water after boat capsizes - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

2 In water after boat capsizes

The Indian River County Sheriff's Office has responded to a report of a capsized boat in the Sebastian Inlet.

The sheriff's office said it sent its helicopter as well as boats to the scene.

Two people were reported in the water, the sheriff's office said.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

 

