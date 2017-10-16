PBSO deputy shot ex-girlfriend with service weapon, was on duty - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

PBSO deputy shot ex-girlfriend with service weapon, was on duty

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. - According to new information from Boynton Beach Police, a Palm Beach County Sheriff's deputy was on-duty when he shot his ex-girlfriend at their apartment complex last Thursday. 

Investigators also confirmed the deputy, Michael DeMarco, used his service weapon to shoot the woman who had recently broken up with him.

After shooting his ex-girlfriend, police say DeMarco turned the gun on himself.

Police released a 911 call after the shooting on Monday afternoon.

WARNING, STRONG LANGUAGE. SOME MIGHT FIND AUDIO DISTURBING

Contact 5 learned DeMarco and the female lived in the same building, but in different apartments.

Officers were called to the Inlet Harbor Club, a gated community located near Potter Road and Federal Highway, at 8:06 a.m. 

Investigators say DeMarco approached the woman as she walked her dog into the development when he shot her in the back and then fatally shot himself.

DeMarco and the victim began dating in May 2017 but broke up about three weeks ago.

The woman shot was taken to Delray Trauma Center and in critical but stable condition. Contact 5 has learned the woman's identity, but we are choosing not to identify until the police do. 

