PBSO deputy shot ex-girlfriend with service weapon, was on duty

Millions of Social Security recipients and other retirees can expect another modest increase in benefits next year.

Millions of Social Security recipients and other retirees can expect another modest increase in benefits next year.

Social Security recipients will see 2 percent boost in 2018

Social Security recipients will see 2 percent boost in 2018

Juan Carlos Oquendo said there is no other water, so he'll take the chance. He said if he doesn't drink water, he's going to die.

Juan Carlos Oquendo said there is no other water, so he'll take the chance. He said if he doesn't drink water, he's going to die.

As if by magic, the Hogwarts Express has come to the rescue of a stranded family in Scotland.

As if by magic, the Hogwarts Express has come to the rescue of a stranded family in Scotland.

Thousands of women respond to actress Alyssa Milano's call to tweet "me too" in order to raise awareness of sexual harassment and assault amid allegations of sexual misconduct by movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.

Thousands of women respond to actress Alyssa Milano's call to tweet "me too" in order to raise awareness of sexual harassment and assault amid allegations of sexual misconduct by movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.

Women ID as assault, harassment victims with 'me too' tweets

Women ID as assault, harassment victims with 'me too' tweets

In a coordinated look at one of the universe's most violent acts, astronomers hit the gold mine of science and even figure out the cosmic origins of gold.

In a coordinated look at one of the universe's most violent acts, astronomers hit the gold mine of science and even figure out the cosmic origins of gold.

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. - According to new information from Boynton Beach Police, a Palm Beach County Sheriff's deputy was on-duty when he shot his ex-girlfriend at their apartment complex last Thursday.

Investigators also confirmed the deputy, Michael DeMarco, used his service weapon to shoot the woman who had recently broken up with him.

After shooting his ex-girlfriend, police say DeMarco turned the gun on himself.

Police released a 911 call after the shooting on Monday afternoon.

WARNING, STRONG LANGUAGE. SOME MIGHT FIND AUDIO DISTURBING

Contact 5 learned DeMarco and the female lived in the same building, but in different apartments.

Officers were called to the Inlet Harbor Club, a gated community located near Potter Road and Federal Highway, at 8:06 a.m.

Investigators say DeMarco approached the woman as she walked her dog into the development when he shot her in the back and then fatally shot himself.

DeMarco and the victim began dating in May 2017 but broke up about three weeks ago.

The woman shot was taken to Delray Trauma Center and in critical but stable condition. Contact 5 has learned the woman's identity, but we are choosing not to identify until the police do.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.