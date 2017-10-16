Damage from Brightline derailment $408K

Millions of Social Security recipients and other retirees can expect another modest increase in benefits next year.

Millions of Social Security recipients and other retirees can expect another modest increase in benefits next year.

Social Security recipients will see 2 percent boost in 2018

Social Security recipients will see 2 percent boost in 2018

Juan Carlos Oquendo said there is no other water, so he'll take the chance. He said if he doesn't drink water, he's going to die.

Juan Carlos Oquendo said there is no other water, so he'll take the chance. He said if he doesn't drink water, he's going to die.

As if by magic, the Hogwarts Express has come to the rescue of a stranded family in Scotland.

As if by magic, the Hogwarts Express has come to the rescue of a stranded family in Scotland.

Thousands of women respond to actress Alyssa Milano's call to tweet "me too" in order to raise awareness of sexual harassment and assault amid allegations of sexual misconduct by movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.

Thousands of women respond to actress Alyssa Milano's call to tweet "me too" in order to raise awareness of sexual harassment and assault amid allegations of sexual misconduct by movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.

Women ID as assault, harassment victims with 'me too' tweets

Women ID as assault, harassment victims with 'me too' tweets

In a coordinated look at one of the universe's most violent acts, astronomers hit the gold mine of science and even figure out the cosmic origins of gold.

In a coordinated look at one of the universe's most violent acts, astronomers hit the gold mine of science and even figure out the cosmic origins of gold.

A Brightline train derailment in West Palm Beach in February caused more than $400 thousand in damage, according to a report from the Federal Railroad Administration.

The train was returning from a signaling compatibility test on February 11, when an axle derailed and damaged gearboxes, the report said.

The cause of the derailment has not been determined, the report said.

RELATED: Photos inside a Brightline train



Damage to the equipment was $408,000 and damage to the track was an additional $206, according to the report.

The findings were first reported in the Palm Beach Post.