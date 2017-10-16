Damage from Brightline derailment $408K - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Damage from Brightline derailment $408K

A Brightline train derailment in West Palm Beach in February caused more than $400 thousand in damage, according to a report from the Federal Railroad Administration.

The train was returning from a signaling compatibility test on February 11, when an axle derailed and damaged gearboxes, the report said.

The cause of the derailment has not been determined, the report said.

Damage to the equipment was $408,000 and damage to the track was an additional $206, according to the report.

The findings were first reported in the Palm Beach Post.

