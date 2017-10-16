PBSO officer's son charged with impersonation - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

PBSO officer's son charged with impersonation

The son of a PBSO deputy is charged with impersonating a law enforcement officer, among other crimes. He was arrested while driving his dad's unmarked patrol car. Christopher Combs also works for PBSO, as a cadet. He's been with the agency since August 2016, but is not a sworn law enforcement officer. 

Christopher Combs, the son of Lieutenant David Combs, was arrested in Broward County Saturday night. Lt. Combs has been with PBSO since 1989. 

22 year old Christopher Combs is charged with impersonating a law enforcement officer, robbery with a weapon, and 2 counts of false imprisonment. An arrest report says Combs was arrested on active felony warrants. 

Combs is currently out of jail on $120,000 bond. Combs will now be on house arrest, until further notice, with GPS monitoring. A Broward County judge told him during a court appearance that, "you are not allowed to go anywhere, do anything whatsoever." 
 
Combs had to surrender his passport.

A Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office spokesperson says "PBSO is aware of the incident and an internal investigation is underway," to determine if Lt. Combs will face any discipline.

