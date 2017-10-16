Farmers in the Glades deal with flooded fields

Millions of Social Security recipients and other retirees can expect another modest increase in benefits next year.

Social Security recipients will see 2 percent boost in 2018

Juan Carlos Oquendo said there is no other water, so he'll take the chance. He said if he doesn't drink water, he's going to die.

As if by magic, the Hogwarts Express has come to the rescue of a stranded family in Scotland.

In a coordinated look at one of the universe's most violent acts, astronomers hit the gold mine of science and even figure out the cosmic origins of gold.

Thousands of women respond to actress Alyssa Milano's call to tweet "me too" in order to raise awareness of sexual harassment and assault amid allegations of sexual misconduct by movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.

Women ID as assault, harassment victims with 'me too' tweets

Florida farmers in 44 counties including Palm Beach and Indian River may be eligible for federal loans in the wake of Hurricane Irma.

The money may not help with what farmers around the state are dealing with right now.

Daniel Cavazos' land in Belle Glade is his livelihood. Today he's tilling his fields.

"Actually airing out the land," said Cavazos.

It's because his fields are saturated and flooded.

Daniel has had trouble getting his tractors out as well.

"We'll just get stuck and we'll just make a mess."

Hurricane Irma was the starting point, but it's the continuous rain over the last month that's been a problem.

"Usually try to hit the Thanksgiving window for harvest you know with our spring mix so we're going to be late on that," said Cavazos.

Florida's agriculture industry suffered $2.5 billion in losses from Irma and Florida state leaders have been asking for federal aid.

The U.S. Senate is expected to take up a disaster relief package this week which at this point does not include agricultural assistance for Florida.