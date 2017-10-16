Farmers in the Glades deal with flooded fields - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Farmers in the Glades deal with flooded fields

Florida farmers in 44 counties including Palm Beach and Indian River may be eligible for federal loans in the wake of Hurricane Irma.

The money may not help with what farmers around the state are dealing with right now.

Daniel Cavazos' land in Belle Glade is his livelihood. Today he's tilling his fields.

"Actually airing out the land," said Cavazos.

It's because his fields are saturated and flooded.

Daniel has had trouble getting his tractors out as well.

"We'll just get stuck and we'll just make a mess."

Hurricane Irma was the starting point, but it's the continuous rain over the last month that's been a problem.

"Usually try to hit the Thanksgiving window for harvest you know with our spring mix so we're going to be late on that," said Cavazos.

Florida's agriculture industry suffered $2.5 billion in losses from Irma and Florida state leaders have been asking for federal aid.

The U.S. Senate is expected to take up a disaster relief package this week which at this point does not include agricultural assistance for Florida.

