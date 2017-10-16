Irma SNAP benefit sites to open in PBC Tuesday

Millions of Social Security recipients and other retirees can expect another modest increase in benefits next year.

Juan Carlos Oquendo said there is no other water, so he'll take the chance. He said if he doesn't drink water, he's going to die.

As if by magic, the Hogwarts Express has come to the rescue of a stranded family in Scotland.

In a coordinated look at one of the universe's most violent acts, astronomers hit the gold mine of science and even figure out the cosmic origins of gold.

Thousands of women respond to actress Alyssa Milano's call to tweet "me too" in order to raise awareness of sexual harassment and assault amid allegations of sexual misconduct by movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.

If you lost food as a result of power outages during Hurricane Irma, you may qualify for Disaster Food Assistance stamps.

Thousands of people are expected to line up at three Palm Beach County locations in Belle Glade, Lake Worth, and Delray Beach to collect disaster relief food stamps.

People in Palm Beach County don't want a repeat of this weekend's massive line of 50,000 people in Miami-Dade County.

"The big thing is pre-apply or pre-register for this assistance," said Tammy Jackson-Moore, co-founder of Guardians of the Glades, an organization that advocates for the western communities.

Hurricane Irma flooded several parts of the Glades and left neighbors without power for days. Over the weekend Guardians of the Glades helped provide food and relief supplies to people impacted by the Hurricane.

"We were planning to assist maybe 500, we ended up assisting 3,000 people on Saturday so we know that there's a need," said Jackson-Moore.

If you already receive food stamps, you are not eligible for the the Disaster Food Assistance Program. You can pre-apply online. Check the schedule for your location to make sure you are going on the day your last name is being served. Make sure you bring a photo ID and only one person per household needs to show up.

"Pack some patience, we expect that there are going to be some long lines," added Jackson-Moore.

The three locations, Glades Pioneer Park in Belle Glade, Lake Ida West Park in Delray Beach, and John Prince Memorial Park in Lake Worth will open starting Tuesday at 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. The sites will be open every day through Saturday. Saturday is the make-up day for anyone who could not make it on the day their last name is served.