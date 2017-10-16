More donations collected for Puerto Rico

Millions of Social Security recipients and other retirees can expect another modest increase in benefits next year.

Millions of Social Security recipients and other retirees can expect another modest increase in benefits next year.

Juan Carlos Oquendo said there is no other water, so he'll take the chance. He said if he doesn't drink water, he's going to die.

Juan Carlos Oquendo said there is no other water, so he'll take the chance. He said if he doesn't drink water, he's going to die.

As if by magic, the Hogwarts Express has come to the rescue of a stranded family in Scotland.

As if by magic, the Hogwarts Express has come to the rescue of a stranded family in Scotland.

In a coordinated look at one of the universe's most violent acts, astronomers hit the gold mine of science and even figure out the cosmic origins of gold.

In a coordinated look at one of the universe's most violent acts, astronomers hit the gold mine of science and even figure out the cosmic origins of gold.

Thousands of women respond to actress Alyssa Milano's call to tweet "me too" in order to raise awareness of sexual harassment and assault amid allegations of sexual misconduct by movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.

Thousands of women respond to actress Alyssa Milano's call to tweet "me too" in order to raise awareness of sexual harassment and assault amid allegations of sexual misconduct by movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.

The Palm Beach County Cares group has collected donations for those affected by hurricanes in Puerto Rico.

The group held their event at the Midas of West Palm Beach. They are also attempting to raise $5 million in five weeks.

The group is now working to establish drop-off points to collect the laundry-list of items people on the island so desperately need.

"It's gonna be a continuous effort, up until pretty much they don't need us anymore. so we will just keep on trying. We are here for anyone that wants to drop stuff off whether it's a small item or a large item. We will unload it from their vehicle and take care of it from there, said West Palm Beach Midas owner Ron Katz.

It has been about 3 weeks since Puerto Rico was impacted by Hurricane Maria, destroying power grids, washing out roads, and leaving people without electricity, food and medicine.