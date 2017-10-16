More donations collected for Puerto Rico - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

More donations collected for Puerto Rico

The Palm Beach County Cares group has collected donations for those affected by hurricanes in Puerto Rico.

The group held their event at the Midas of West Palm Beach. They are also attempting to raise $5 million in five weeks.

The group is now working to establish drop-off points to collect the laundry-list of items people on the island so desperately need.

"It's gonna be a continuous effort, up until pretty much they don't need us anymore. so we will just keep on trying. We are here for anyone that wants to drop stuff off whether it's a small item or a large item. We will unload it from their vehicle and take care of it from there, said West Palm Beach Midas owner Ron Katz.

It has been about 3 weeks since Puerto Rico was impacted by Hurricane Maria, destroying power grids, washing out roads, and leaving people without electricity, food and medicine.

