MeToo campaign aims to help victims

Millions of Social Security recipients and other retirees can expect another modest increase in benefits next year.

Juan Carlos Oquendo said there is no other water, so he'll take the chance. He said if he doesn't drink water, he's going to die.

As if by magic, the Hogwarts Express has come to the rescue of a stranded family in Scotland.

In a coordinated look at one of the universe's most violent acts, astronomers hit the gold mine of science and even figure out the cosmic origins of gold.

Thousands of women respond to actress Alyssa Milano's call to tweet "me too" in order to raise awareness of sexual harassment and assault amid allegations of sexual misconduct by movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.

Women ID as assault, harassment victims with 'me too' tweets

25-year-old Ashley Foster is among the women who Monday are saying “me too.” “It is a struggle. I’m still struggling until this day.”

Ashley says she is a victim of sexual assault, molested by her cousin for several years when she was younger.

“It changes how you feel as a person, how you feel as a woman," she said.

While the healing process is never fully over, Ashley has become a voice for others who were afraid to speak.

She was the driving force behind Ashley’s Law which removed the statute of limitations for victims of child molestation.

“I wanted to make sure they didn’t have to go through what I went through," she said.

It brings us back to why she’s posting #MeToo.

The campaign went viral overnight. The goal is to encourage woman and other victims to post #MeToo if they have ever been a victim of sexual assault or sexual harassment. And the number of posts would show the “magnitude of the problem."

The movement was started by actress Alyssa Milano and quickly started spreading.

Victim’s services director Nicole Bishop said she hopes it helps victims speak up and seek help.

She also hopes it put those statistics into perspective. “Once you look at your Facebook feed and you see person after person popping up, them too, them too.

"Then that 1 in 5, 1 in 6 suddenly has a new meaning to it.”