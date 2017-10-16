#MeToo campaign aims to help victims - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

#MeToo campaign aims to help victims

25-year-old Ashley Foster is among the women who Monday are saying “me too.” “It is a struggle. I’m still struggling until this day.”

Ashley says she is a victim of sexual assault, molested by her cousin for several years when she was younger.

“It changes how you feel as a person, how you feel as a woman," she said.

While the healing process is never fully over, Ashley has become a voice for others who were afraid to speak.

She was the driving force behind Ashley’s Law which removed the statute of limitations for victims of child molestation.

“I wanted to make sure they didn’t have to go through what I went through," she said.

It brings us back to why she’s posting #MeToo.

The campaign went viral overnight. The goal is to encourage woman and other victims to post #MeToo if they have ever been a victim of sexual assault or sexual harassment. And the number of posts would show the “magnitude of the problem."

The movement was started by actress Alyssa Milano and quickly started spreading.

Victim’s services director Nicole Bishop said she hopes it helps victims speak up and seek help.
She also hopes it put those statistics into perspective. “Once you look at your Facebook feed and you see person after person popping up, them too, them too.

"Then that 1 in 5, 1 in 6 suddenly has a new meaning to it.”

