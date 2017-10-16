5 Rescued after 2 boats capsize

Millions of Social Security recipients and other retirees can expect another modest increase in benefits next year.

Millions of Social Security recipients and other retirees can expect another modest increase in benefits next year.

Juan Carlos Oquendo said there is no other water, so he'll take the chance. He said if he doesn't drink water, he's going to die.

Juan Carlos Oquendo said there is no other water, so he'll take the chance. He said if he doesn't drink water, he's going to die.

As if by magic, the Hogwarts Express has come to the rescue of a stranded family in Scotland.

As if by magic, the Hogwarts Express has come to the rescue of a stranded family in Scotland.

In a coordinated look at one of the universe's most violent acts, astronomers hit the gold mine of science and even figure out the cosmic origins of gold.

In a coordinated look at one of the universe's most violent acts, astronomers hit the gold mine of science and even figure out the cosmic origins of gold.

Thousands of women respond to actress Alyssa Milano's call to tweet "me too" in order to raise awareness of sexual harassment and assault amid allegations of sexual misconduct by movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.

Thousands of women respond to actress Alyssa Milano's call to tweet "me too" in order to raise awareness of sexual harassment and assault amid allegations of sexual misconduct by movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.

Women ID as assault, harassment victims with 'me too' tweets

Women ID as assault, harassment victims with 'me too' tweets

Video from a fisherman taken Monday under the Sebastian Inlet bridge shows a dramatic rescue of several boaters who ended up in the water after their boat capsized at the bridge.

Another fisherman, Won Bae Chi, called 9-1-1. “One lady was hanging on to the wall after the boat go one side down. The water was on her neck."

Witnesses said a second vessel tried to assist and also capsized.

Aerial video from the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office appears to show it was a tow boat.

Lt. Dustin Lightsey with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conversation Commission was among those who helped in the rescue.

“We did have a lot of people assist and make sure that everybody was OK and it was a good partnership of a lot of people helping out," said Lt. Lightsey.

Lt. Lightsey says you need to know what you’re doing to navigate this area. “More of a narrow inlet and it gets a good tidal flow so an outgoing tide with onshore winds it creates wave action.”

This case serving as a good reminder for all boaters.

“Take a boating safety class. If it’s been a long time since you’ve had, one take one. If you’re above age where you would need to take one, take one anyways," added Lt. Lightsey.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating what caused this incident. The good news is everyone is expected to be OK.