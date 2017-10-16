5 Rescued after 2 boats capsize - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

5 Rescued after 2 boats capsize

Video from a fisherman taken Monday under the Sebastian Inlet bridge shows a dramatic rescue of several boaters who ended up in the water after their boat capsized at the bridge.

Another fisherman, Won Bae Chi, called 9-1-1. “One lady was hanging on to the wall after the boat go one side down.  The water was on her neck."

Witnesses said a second vessel tried to assist and also capsized.

Aerial video from the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office appears to show it was a tow boat.

Lt. Dustin Lightsey with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conversation Commission was among those who helped in the rescue.

“We did have a lot of people assist and make sure that everybody was OK and it was a good partnership of a lot of people helping out," said Lt. Lightsey.

Lt. Lightsey says you need to know what you’re doing to navigate this area. “More of a narrow inlet and it gets a good tidal flow so an outgoing tide with onshore winds it creates wave action.”

This case serving as a good reminder for all boaters.

“Take a boating safety class.  If it’s been a long time since you’ve had, one take one.  If you’re above age where you would need to take one, take one anyways," added Lt. Lightsey.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating what caused this incident.  The good news is everyone is expected to be OK.  

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.