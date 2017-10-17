Deadly house fire investigated in St. Lucie Co. - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Deadly house fire investigated in St. Lucie Co.

The State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating a deadly fire Tuesday morning near Fort Pierce.

A spokeswoman with the St. Lucie Fire District says a call for a fire came in around 1:20 a.m. Crews were dispatched to a house on 2200 block of 45th St. 

At the time of the fire, only one person was inside. They did not survive the fire. 

The fire was under control by 1:52 a.m., and the cause is under investigation.

The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office is assisting in the investigation.

