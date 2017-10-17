IRC doctor charged with opioid trafficking

Millions of Social Security recipients and other retirees can expect another modest increase in benefits next year.

Millions of Social Security recipients and other retirees can expect another modest increase in benefits next year.

Social Security recipients will see 2 percent boost in 2018

Social Security recipients will see 2 percent boost in 2018

Juan Carlos Oquendo said there is no other water, so he'll take the chance. He said if he doesn't drink water, he's going to die.

Juan Carlos Oquendo said there is no other water, so he'll take the chance. He said if he doesn't drink water, he's going to die.

As if by magic, the Hogwarts Express has come to the rescue of a stranded family in Scotland.

As if by magic, the Hogwarts Express has come to the rescue of a stranded family in Scotland.

Thousands of women respond to actress Alyssa Milano's call to tweet "me too" in order to raise awareness of sexual harassment and assault amid allegations of sexual misconduct by movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.

Thousands of women respond to actress Alyssa Milano's call to tweet "me too" in order to raise awareness of sexual harassment and assault amid allegations of sexual misconduct by movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.

Women ID as assault, harassment victims with 'me too' tweets

Women ID as assault, harassment victims with 'me too' tweets

In a coordinated look at one of the universe's most violent acts, astronomers hit the gold mine of science and even figure out the cosmic origins of gold.

In a coordinated look at one of the universe's most violent acts, astronomers hit the gold mine of science and even figure out the cosmic origins of gold.

VERO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Police say an Indian River County doctor accused of stealing a patient's cellphone is now facing drug trafficking charges.

The Palm Beach Post reports that 51-year-old back and spine doctor Johnny Clyde Benjamin is facing a charge of trafficking the powerful opioid fentanyl, as well as robbery and grand theft.

The Indian River County Sheriff's office says a man accused Benjamin of trying to steal his cellphone, and reported the incident.

When deputies arrived at the doctor's home to question him about the cellphone, they ended up serving a warrant for trafficking an alleged 28 grams of fentanyl.

Benjamin was previously the chairman of orthopedic surgery at the Indian River Medical Clinic, and is currently the director of Medical Specialties Surgery Center.

He is being held in the county jail.