Stuart police apprehend 'suspicious' iguana

Police in Stuart wrangled a massive, "suspicious" reptile prowling the streets on Monday.

Officers said they apprehended the big iguana at a downtown Stuart restaurant after it eluded officers for a few days.

Police said in a tweet that sightings resulted in an “Iguanahunt" that left officers empty handed until it was finally safely captured.

