Boca Raton man stabbed to death in Fort Lauderdale parking garage

picture by FORT LAUDERDALE POLICE DEPARTMENT
Posted: Sunday, October 15 2017 10:07 AM EDT 2017-10-15 14:07:11 GMT Updated: Tuesday, October 17 2017 10:23 AM EDT 2017-10-17 14:23:28 GMT
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - The Fort Lauderdale Police Department said a Boca Raton man was stabbed to death early Saturday morning inside a parking garage.
Officers said Peter Bombardiere, 24, of Boca Raton was killed at 4:10 a.m. after an altercation inside the Governmental Center parking garage located at 151 Southwest Second St. in Fort Lauderdale.
Police said Bombardiere was taken to Broward Health Medical Center after the incident but later died of his injuries.
Detectives are asking anyone who may have witnessed the altercation to contact Fort Lauderdale police Sgt. Steve Novak at 954-828-5534 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.
