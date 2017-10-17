Boca Raton man stabbed to death in Fort Lauderdale parking garage

Millions of Social Security recipients and other retirees can expect another modest increase in benefits next year.

Millions of Social Security recipients and other retirees can expect another modest increase in benefits next year.

Social Security recipients will see 2 percent boost in 2018

Social Security recipients will see 2 percent boost in 2018

Juan Carlos Oquendo said there is no other water, so he'll take the chance. He said if he doesn't drink water, he's going to die.

Juan Carlos Oquendo said there is no other water, so he'll take the chance. He said if he doesn't drink water, he's going to die.

Thousands of women respond to actress Alyssa Milano's call to tweet "me too" in order to raise awareness of sexual harassment and assault amid allegations of sexual misconduct by movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.

Thousands of women respond to actress Alyssa Milano's call to tweet "me too" in order to raise awareness of sexual harassment and assault amid allegations of sexual misconduct by movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.

Women ID as assault, harassment victims with 'me too' tweets

Women ID as assault, harassment victims with 'me too' tweets

In a coordinated look at one of the universe's most violent acts, astronomers hit the gold mine of science and even figure out the cosmic origins of gold.

In a coordinated look at one of the universe's most violent acts, astronomers hit the gold mine of science and even figure out the cosmic origins of gold.

As if by magic, the Hogwarts Express has come to the rescue of a stranded family in Scotland.

As if by magic, the Hogwarts Express has come to the rescue of a stranded family in Scotland.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - The Fort Lauderdale Police Department said a Boca Raton man was stabbed to death early Saturday morning inside a parking garage.

Officers said Peter Bombardiere, 24, of Boca Raton was killed at 4:10 a.m. after an altercation inside the Governmental Center parking garage located at 151 Southwest Second St. in Fort Lauderdale.

Police said Bombardiere was taken to Broward Health Medical Center after the incident but later died of his injuries.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have witnessed the altercation to contact Fort Lauderdale police Sgt. Steve Novak at 954-828-5534 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

#FLPD We need your help to solve the homicide of this man. Call our Detectives now if you saw anything! READ --> https://t.co/27NawCfIBv pic.twitter.com/9eProGTATN — Fort Lauderdale PD (@FLPD411) October 16, 2017

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.