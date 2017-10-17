Save Yourself the Service Call – Tips for Homeowners - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Save Yourself the Service Call – Tips for Homeowners

Even in the "winter" months the Florida heat can be relentless. Here are a few tips so you can save yourself the service call and make sure your air conditioning is working as efficiently as possible. 

  • Check your filter- A dirty filter will restrict airflow and cause problems.
  • Check the breaker for the unit on the main breaker panel.
  • Check the power switch at the inside unit.
  • Check the breaker at the outside disconnect.
  • Check the condensate pump & drain line.
  • Check the safety switch in the emergency drain pan under the inside piece.
  • Is there power to the house
  • Is the gas meter turned on.
  • Check the batteries in the thermostat

