Even in the "winter" months the Florida heat can be relentless. Here are a few tips so you can save yourself the service call and make sure your air conditioning is working as efficiently as possible.

Check your filter- A dirty filter will restrict airflow and cause problems.

Check the breaker for the unit on the main breaker panel.

Check the power switch at the inside unit.

Check the breaker at the outside disconnect.

Check the condensate pump & drain line.

Check the safety switch in the emergency drain pan under the inside piece.

Is there power to the house

Is the gas meter turned on.

Check the batteries in the thermostat

If you still can't fix it, local air conditioning company CMI services West Palm Beach, Palm Beach, North Palm Beach, Juno Beach, Wellington, Stuart, Jupiter, Jupiter Island, Jupiter Farms, Tequesta, Palm Beach Gardens, Royal Palm Beach and Boynton Beach and many others in the area. [insert quote from them]

Read testimonials from CMI customers here.

Sponsored by CMI Air Conditioning & Electrical.