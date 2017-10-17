Lake Okeechobee water levels decrease slightly - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Lake Okeechobee water levels decrease slightly

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says Lake Okeechobee water levels have decreased slightly.

The lake is now just over 17 feet.

The Corps also says inflows into Lake Okeechobee are now less than what’s being discharged east and west.

Right now more than 1 1/2  billion gallons of Lake Okeechobee water flow through the Port Mayaca locks daily.

Nearly 3 billion gallons are currently being released through the St. Lucie locks.

