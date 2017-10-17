Seminole Ridge HS students heading to Iceland - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Seminole Ridge HS students heading to Iceland

Seminole Ridge High School marine science teacher Shawna Ahmad says if you make learning fun, students will remember what they've learned.  

"We've gone snorkeling, to a state park, we've gone to SeaWorld for behind the scenes academic tours," Ahmad said.
 
Now she's taking a dozen students in her college-level classes on a field trip to Iceland. "It was in one of my lessons. we were talking about plate tectonics and the mid-ocean ridge, how 200 feet of it is exposed above sea level."
 
Ahmad says the students will learn more about the culture and go whale watching. "We will go to a geothermal spring where we will see the waterfall in the background on the glaciers and yet we will be sitting in 95-degree water."
 
The students are ready.

"I'm definitely looking forward to learning more about the environment because they have a black sand beach and different animals," said senior Joshua Hermance.

"What I am looking forward to is going to the glaciers because it's going to be a breathtaking experience," said student Olivia Shand.

There will be more than taking in the sights; they will have a test when they return.

"When they come back into the structure of a classroom they are actually going to teach a lesson on everything that they learned," Ahmad said.

"It's going to help them increase their speaking abilities, their confidence to present to a group of peers and I can't wait to watch them grow in that academic aspect," she added.

The students are paying their own way and also fundraising. Their trip is in mid-November.

