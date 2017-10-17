15 Vehicles burglarized in Martin County - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

15 Vehicles burglarized in Martin County

15 vehicles were burglarized in Martin County overnight according to the sheriff's office.

It happened in Mariner Village, a gated community, the sheriff's office said.

Small valuables, loose change, and a gun were taken, according to investigators who said a majority of the vehicles were unlocked.

The sheriff's office asks anyone with exterior home surveillance video that shows something suspicious to contact them at 220-7060.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.