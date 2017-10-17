LEGOLAND® Florida Resort's Brick or Treat Returns! - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

LEGOLAND® Florida Resort's Brick or Treat Returns!

The Halloween party Built For Kids returns to LEGOLAND® Florida Resort in October, featuring a LEGO® lineup of spooky, kooky, brick-tacular activities and extended park hours. Brick or Treat Presented by Shutterfly is included with park admission – no extra ticket required! 

Event includes trick-or-treating, themed-fireworks, LEGO build activities, meet and greet opportunities with LEGO® Vampyre, LEGO® Mummy and other spooky characters, new shows and more!

Brick or Treat dates are October 21-22, 28-29, 31, 2017

LEARN MORE HERE.

BUY TICKETS HERE.

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.