Trump says US stands with Greece as it recovers

Millions of Social Security recipients and other retirees can expect another modest increase in benefits next year.

Juan Carlos Oquendo said there is no other water, so he'll take the chance. He said if he doesn't drink water, he's going to die.

Thousands of women respond to actress Alyssa Milano's call to tweet "me too" in order to raise awareness of sexual harassment and assault amid allegations of sexual misconduct by movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.

As if by magic, the Hogwarts Express has come to the rescue of a stranded family in Scotland.

In a coordinated look at one of the universe's most violent acts, astronomers hit the gold mine of science and even figure out the cosmic origins of gold.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says the U.S. stands with Greece as they recover from their economic crisis. He is speaking with Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras at the White House in a joint news conference.

The U.S. president says the two leaders have discussed defense, energy, commerce and trade.

Trump is praising Greece for its defense spending under NATO and is noting a potential sale to Greece to upgrade its F-16 aircraft, which he says would be worth up to $2.4 billion and generate thousands of U.S. jobs.

Tsipras says his country has made economic strides and is "leaving behind the economic model that led to the crisis." He says Greece's relationship with the U.S. is "more important than ever."