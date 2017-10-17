Victim in deadly St. Lucie house fire ID'd

Posted: Monday, October 16 2017 10:07 AM EDT 2017-10-16 14:07:56 GMT Updated: Tuesday, October 17 2017 3:49 PM EDT 2017-10-17 19:49:03 GMT In a coordinated look at one of the universe's most violent acts, astronomers hit the gold mine of science and even figure out the cosmic origins of gold. More >> In a coordinated look at one of the universe's most violent acts, astronomers hit the gold mine of science and even figure out the cosmic origins of gold. More >> Posted: Sunday, October 15 2017 10:07 AM EDT 2017-10-15 14:07:11 GMT Updated: Tuesday, October 17 2017 2:50 PM EDT 2017-10-17 18:50:32 GMT
As if by magic, the Hogwarts Express has come to the rescue of a stranded family in Scotland.
More >>
As if by magic, the Hogwarts Express has come to the rescue of a stranded family in Scotland.
More >> Posted: Monday, October 16 2017 7:37 AM EDT 2017-10-16 11:37:54 GMT Updated: Tuesday, October 17 2017 3:00 AM EDT 2017-10-17 07:00:26 GMT Thousands of women respond to actress Alyssa Milano's call to tweet "me too" in order to raise awareness of sexual harassment and assault amid allegations of sexual misconduct by movie mogul Harvey Weinstein. More >> Thousands of women respond to actress Alyssa Milano's call to tweet "me too" in order to raise awareness of sexual harassment and assault amid allegations of sexual misconduct by movie mogul Harvey Weinstein. More >> Posted: Monday, October 16 2017 10:39 AM EDT 2017-10-16 14:39:57 GMT Updated: Monday, October 16 2017 10:52 AM EDT 2017-10-16 14:52:03 GMT
Juan Carlos Oquendo said there is no other water, so he'll take the chance. He said if he doesn't drink water, he's going to die.
More >>
Juan Carlos Oquendo said there is no other water, so he'll take the chance. He said if he doesn't drink water, he's going to die.
More >> Posted: Friday, October 13 2017 3:55 AM EDT 2017-10-13 07:55:57 GMT Updated: Friday, October 13 2017 8:28 PM EDT 2017-10-14 00:28:00 GMT
Millions of Social Security recipients and other retirees can expect another modest increase in benefits next year.
More >>
Millions of Social Security recipients and other retirees can expect another modest increase in benefits next year.
More >>
The State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating a deadly fire Tuesday morning near Fort Pierce.
A spokeswoman with the St. Lucie Fire District says a call for a fire came in around 1:20 a.m. Crews were dispatched to a house on 2200 block of 45th St.
At the time of the fire, only one person was inside.
Tuesday afternoon the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office identified the victim as 55-year-old John Sneed.
The fire was under control by 1:52 a.m., and the cause is under investigation.
An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.
Scripps Only Content 2017