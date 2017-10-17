Victim in deadly St. Lucie house fire ID'd - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Victim in deadly St. Lucie house fire ID'd

The State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating a deadly fire Tuesday morning near Fort Pierce.

A spokeswoman with the St. Lucie Fire District says a call for a fire came in around 1:20 a.m. Crews were dispatched to a house on 2200 block of 45th St. 

At the time of the fire, only one person was inside.  

Tuesday afternoon the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office identified the victim as 55-year-old John Sneed.

The fire was under control by 1:52 a.m., and the cause is under investigation.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

