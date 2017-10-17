'Project Bourbon' to bring Port St. Lucie jobs

Millions of Social Security recipients and other retirees can expect another modest increase in benefits next year.

Social Security recipients will see 2 percent boost in 2018

Juan Carlos Oquendo said there is no other water, so he'll take the chance. He said if he doesn't drink water, he's going to die.

Thousands of women respond to actress Alyssa Milano's call to tweet "me too" in order to raise awareness of sexual harassment and assault amid allegations of sexual misconduct by movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.

Women ID as assault, harassment victims with 'me too' tweets

As if by magic, the Hogwarts Express has come to the rescue of a stranded family in Scotland.

In a coordinated look at one of the universe's most violent acts, astronomers hit the gold mine of science and even figure out the cosmic origins of gold.

Its' code name was "Project Bourbon". But will it quench the thirst of Treasure Coast job seekers?

City leaders in Port St. Lucie call this the biggest manufacturing development in St. Lucie County since the Great Recession.

Outside the Tamlite Lighting building in St. Lucie West, the parking lot doesn’t have the number of spaces it needs.

Tamco, the parent company that also operates under the name City Electric Supply, has five buildings spread throughout the St. Lucie West Commerce Park.

Now, it wants to bring everything under one roof.

The company is proposing a $38 million facility to be built in the Tradition Business Park that would have twice the square footage.

"We’re fortunate that Port St. Lucie is the best place for Tamco to expand their operations," said Peter Tesch, the president of the St. Lucie Economic Council.

Tesch spent the past two days going to the City of Port St. Lucie and St. Lucie County to get an incentive package approved. It includes tax breaks and a million dollars to offset infrastructure costs.

“This is a business retention effort, part of that is retaining 222 great jobs," said Tesch.

The company has been in the area for 30 years and about 90% of its employees live in St. Lucie County. The company says 50 new jobs would be created by the expansion.

“It’s immediate and we’re trying to pave the way for them," added Tesch.

Port St. Lucie beat Dallas and Charlotte to keep the company on the Treasure Coast.

A company spokeswoman said they are excited about expanding their presence in the community. In correspondence with local leaders, the company cited the quality of local labor as a positive.

Construction on the new facility is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2018.

