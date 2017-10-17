CANVAS art show to expand to Lake Worth

Millions of Social Security recipients and other retirees can expect another modest increase in benefits next year.

Juan Carlos Oquendo said there is no other water, so he'll take the chance. He said if he doesn't drink water, he's going to die.

Thousands of women respond to actress Alyssa Milano's call to tweet "me too" in order to raise awareness of sexual harassment and assault amid allegations of sexual misconduct by movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.

Women ID as assault, harassment victims with 'me too' tweets

As if by magic, the Hogwarts Express has come to the rescue of a stranded family in Scotland.

In a coordinated look at one of the universe's most violent acts, astronomers hit the gold mine of science and even figure out the cosmic origins of gold.

West Palm Beach has been a destination for artists around the world, thanks in part to the CANVAS Outdoor Museum show.

Now, the massive art show plans to expand elsewhere in South Florida.

In just a month, downtown Lake Worth will completely transform as the show plans to expand in November.

"CANVAS is leaving a permanent footprint for visitors to enjoy year-round. It's very exciting to bring this caliber of public art to the heart of downtown Lake Worth," said Nicole Henry, CANVAS founder and curator.

The announcement was made at the Cultural Council of Palm Beach County on Tuesday morning.

CANVAS brings together artists from around the world to install permanent outdoor art exhibits in downtown West Palm Beach. The installations can last for at least a year or more.

According to city data, CANVAS has helped contribute to the millions of economic dollars generated by the arts and culture industry in Palm Beach County.

Interactive sculptures, murals and other art installations will be displayed from Lake Worth Beach all the way down to City Hall and up Dixie Highway.

The City of Lake Worth hopes this will boost tourism numbers and make downtown a destination for this year’s seasonal population.

“Lake Worth is an art city. That's what the heart and soul of the city about so it's just a natural fit," said Henry. "We have the numbers on the economic and social impact that canvas had on West Palm Beach. And we know because this is our third year and we have such a big following, it will be even greater in Lake Worth."

The theme this year is Unity and how art brings people together.

Canvas hopes to eventually expand across the country; Lake Worth will be their first such expansion.

Artists from around the world will assemble in downtown Lake Worth starting November 26 for the installation process, with completion and expected on December 2.

