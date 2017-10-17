Riviera Beach investigation: Meet Brian Scheuble

Millions of Social Security recipients and other retirees can expect another modest increase in benefits next year.

Millions of Social Security recipients and other retirees can expect another modest increase in benefits next year.

Juan Carlos Oquendo said there is no other water, so he'll take the chance. He said if he doesn't drink water, he's going to die.

Thousands of women respond to actress Alyssa Milano's call to tweet "me too" in order to raise awareness of sexual harassment and assault amid allegations of sexual misconduct by movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.

Women ID as assault, harassment victims with 'me too' tweets

As if by magic, the Hogwarts Express has come to the rescue of a stranded family in Scotland.

In a coordinated look at one of the universe's most violent acts, astronomers hit the gold mine of science and even figure out the cosmic origins of gold.

It's been a month since Riviera Beach City Manager Jonathan Evans was fired and the community is still waiting for answers as to why.

A WPTV investigation has revealed several things and as we continue to look for answers. We're learning new facts and new faces in the web of the Riviera Beach saga.

One of them is Brian Scheuble.

On September 20, during the city council meeting where Evans was fired, he had some pointed words against Evans.

“You failed the people of Riviera Beach," Schueble said on September 20.

Scheuble is a friend of Alex Freeman.

Freeman hoped to replace the retiring Clarence Williams as police chief, but Evans told Freeman he was not qualified for the position.

Scheuble does not live in Riviera Beach.

On October 10, he arrived together with Freeman to the news conference of Police Chief Williams to support the chief.

Sources say Williams wants to become the next city manager and wants to make Freeman the new police chief.

After the news conference, WPTV reporter Wanda Moore caught up with Scheuble.

Reporter: "Could you tell me what your role is? Why are you here today?

Schueble: "Pardon me?"

Reporter: "Why are you here today?"

Schueble: "In what sense? Oh. You weren't aware. The chief held a press conference."

Reporter: "I know, I was there."

Scheuble: "Oh you were there."

Reporter: "I was wondering why you're here. Because you don't live in Riviera Beach, right?"

Schubele: Long pause "I'm a bit confused. What are you saying?"

Asked if he could explain why he made a passionate speech against Evans on September 20, Scheuble said he wants to wait until the next city council meeting on October 18.

"I'll tell you what," Schueble said. "I'm going to be at the meeting next Wednesday and I'll share a few words as well."

WPTV also asked Schueble why he had a prepared speech on Evans' firing, when the city manager's future was not on the public agenda.

This is what he said on September 20: “Even on your way out you owe the City of Riviera Beach an apology.”

Scheuble said he didn't have any prior knowledge of Evans' firing.

Reporter: "Would you like to see the chief as the new city manager?"

Scheuble: "Um, as the city manager? I don't care who is the city manager."

Reporter: "You cared that Evans wasn't the city manager."

Scheuble: "I cared what he was doing."

Schueble never offered any specifics about what Evans was doing that upset him so much.

